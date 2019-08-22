Cabinet approves appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.



"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Home Affairs as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs," an official release said.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre will succeed Rajiv Gauba who will retire on August 31. He was earlier appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

