Cabinet approves Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 'AMRUT 2.0'

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday approved the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) till 2025-26. The Centre said it a step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat intending to make the cities 'water secure and self-sustainable' through circular economy of water.

This will be achieved by providing functional tap connections to all households, undertaking water source conservation/augmentation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle/re-use of treated used water and rainwater harvesting, said a press statement.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was launched to facilitate ease of living to citizens in 500 cities by providing tap connections and sewer connections. So far, 1.1 crore household tap connections and 85 lakh sewer/septage connections have been provided. 6,000 MLD sewage treatment capacity is being developed, of which 1,210 MLD capacity is already created, with provision for reuse of 907 MLD treated sewage.

The AMRUT 2.0, targets universal coverage of water supply by providing household tap connections in all 4,378 statutory towns. The 100 per cent coverage of household sewerage, septage management in 500 AMRUT cities is other objective. It aims to provide 2.68 crore tap connections and 2.64 crore sewer/septage connections to achieve the intended outcomes.

The mission will be monitored on a robust technology based portal to make it a paper-less. Cities will assess their water sources, consumption, future requirement and water losses through a city water balance plan and a city water action plans will be prepared, summing up as State Water Action Plan and will be approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. The funds for the projects will be shared by Centre, State and ULBs. The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is a, 2,77,000 crore including central share of a,76,760 crore for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The key features of AMRUT 2.0 (U) include Pey Jal Survekshan which will encourage competition among cities for benchmarking urban water services. It will also encourage mobilization of market finance by mandating implementation of 10 per cent of worth of projects in cities with population above 10 lakh through Public Private Participation.

