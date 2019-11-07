Cabinet approves cadre reviews of P&T service officers

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Looking into stagnation problems of the Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, the Union cabinet, here on Wednesday, approved the cadre review of officers, strengthening of the cadre structure on the basis of functional needs.

However, it also decided against any fresh recruitment and to phase out the cadre in a manner that there is no adverse impact on the incumbents.

"The number of duty posts, at present, is 105. The approval would result in strengthening of the cadre structure, both at the headquarters and in the field units of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Department of Posts (DoP) on the basis of functional requirements," the government said in the statement.

The Posts & Telegraphs Building Works Service (P&T BWS), Group A, was constituted in 1990 as an organised Group A service. It comprises three wings -- civil, electrical and architecture -- and caters to the DoT and the DoP. "Selected through the combined engineering services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the officers of P&T BWS are working in management and administrative positions in the DoT, the DoP, PSUs of the DoT, and also on deputation in other central ministries/departments/autonomous bodies and state governments," the government said. Since the inception in 1990, no cadre review has been done. The formation of BSNL had affected functions as well as cadre strength of the service with absorption of various officers in BSNL. After the transfer of telecom operations, service and functions of the DoT to BSNL, the P&T BWS is left with the responsibility for maintenance of assets of the DoT and the DoP, handling of new projects, inspection of electromechanical installations as per Central Electricity Authority Regulations, 2010, formulation of guidelines, standards and specifications for telecom installations. ask/pcj