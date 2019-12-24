Cabinet approves conduct of Census 2021 and NPR

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the conduct of Census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register (NPR).

Briefing reporters about the decisions of cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said no document is being sought and the information will be self-declared.



"It is self-declaration, no document, no bio-metric is required for it," he said.

He said cabinet has approved the expenditure of Rs 8,754.23 crore for Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for NPR.

He said census is held every 10 years and NPR was started during the UPA government.

The minister said people will not be required to fill forms and information will be gathered on a mobile app.

According to sources, NPR was discussed thoroughly at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It will be an extensive exercise this time", the sources said. (ANI)

