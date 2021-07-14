Cabinet approves continuation of Ayush Mission

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a centrally sponsored scheme from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 with financial implication of Rs 4,607.30 crore (Rs 3,000 crore Central share and Rs 1,607.30 crore state share).

Launched on September 15, 2014, the National Ayush Mission is being implemented by the Ayush Ministry with the objectives of providing cost-effective Ayush (ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and homoeopathy) services, with universal access through upgrading Ayush hospitals and dispensaries, co-location of Ayush facilities at primary and community health centres and district hospitals, and strengthening institutional capacity at the state level through upgrading AYUSH educational institutions.

It also aims at setting up of new upto 50 bedded integrated Ayush hospitals, Ayush public health programmes and operationalization of 12,500 Ayush health and wellness centres to provide services of a holistic wellness model based on Ayush principles and practices so as to empower masses for "self-care" to reduce the disease burden, and out of pocket expenditure.

The mission seeks to address the gaps in health services through supporting the efforts of state/UT governments for providing Ayush health services/education in the country, particularly in vulnerable and far-flung areas. Special focus is given for specific needs of such areas and for allocation of higher resources in their annual plans.

