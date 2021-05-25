Cabinet approves creation of post of director at NDRF Academy in Nagpur

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for creation of one post of director in Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) at National Disaster Response Force Academy, Nagpur, informed the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday.



In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry stated that with the creation of the post of Director, NDRF Academy, the command and control of the organisation will be entrusted to a senior and experienced officer, who can steer the institution as per the intended objectives.

The academy will impart skill based practical training to over 5,000 personnel annually, from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence (CD) volunteers, other stakeholders and disaster response agencies of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and other countries.

The academy will also cater to analysing and improving the training programmes as per changing needs and requirements of the Stakeholders. It will immensely improve the standard of training imparted on disaster response to NDRF, SDRF personnel and other stakeholders.

The NDRF Academy was established in the year 2018 at Nagpur by merging with its National Civil Defence College (NCDC). The main campus of the Academy is under construction, till then it is functioning from the existing campus of NCDC.

The academy presently imparts training to NDRF/SDRF/Civil Defence volunteers and other stakeholders and is envisaged to grow into a premier training institution of international repute.

It will also provide specialized training to disaster response personnel of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and other countries. (ANI)

