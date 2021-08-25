Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI and Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia (IPAR).



An official release said that approval for signing Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia (IPAR) would help in establishing mutual cooperation in the areas of professional accountancy training, professional ethics, technical research, advancement of accounting knowledge, professional and intellectual development. (ANI)

