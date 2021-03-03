Cabinet approves MoU between India, Fiji for cooperation in agriculture, allied sectors

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The government on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Fiji for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.



The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare of India and the Ministry of Agriculture of Fiji, according to an official release.

The pact provides for cooperation in various areas including promotion of joint ventures between private sectors of both countries.

It also provides for exchange of research personnel, scientific experts, specialists, and technical trainees; technology transfer; development of infrastructure for agriculture development; development of human resources through training of officers and farmers by conducting seminars and workshops.

Moreover, it will promote joint ventures between private sectors of both countries; investment in marketing and value addition/downstream processing of agricultural commodities; capacity development in all areas of agriculture and direct trade of agriculture products through market access.

Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to set down procedures and plan and recommend programs of cooperation towards achieving its aims through the Executing agencies of the two countries. The JWG will hold its meeting alternately in India and Fiji once every two years.

This MoU will come into effect on the date of its signing and will remain in force for a period of five years. (ANI)

