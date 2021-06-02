Cabinet approves MoU with Argentina on cooperation in field of mineral resources

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Argentina on cooperation in the field of mineral resources.



The approved MoU is to be signed between the Ministry of Mines, Government of India and the Secretariat of Mining Policy of the Ministry of Productive Development of the Argentine Republic.

According to the official release, the MoU seeks to strengthen the activities involved like cooperation for encouraging minerals exploration and development, including extraction, mining and beneficiation of lithium.

"The objectives of the MoU are to strengthen the activities involved like cooperation for encouraging minerals exploration and development, including extraction, mining and beneficiation of lithium; possibilities of forming joint venture in the field of base metals, critical and strategic minerals for mutual benefit; exchange of technical and scientific information and interchange of ideas and knowledge; training and capacity building; and promotion of investment and development in the area of mining activities, would serve the objective of innovation," the release said.

The pact will provide an institutional mechanism for cooperation in the field of mineral resources. (ANI)

