Cabinet approves PM POSHAN scheme; Rs 1,30,794 outlay for five years

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the continuation of 'National Scheme for PM POSHAN in Schools' for five year period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.



Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme has been approved with a financial outlay of Rs 54061.73 crore from the central government and Rs 31,733.17 crore from state governments and UT administrations.

Central Government will also bear an additional cost of about Rs 45,000 crore on foodgrains and the total scheme budget will be Rs 1,30,794.90 crore.

The PM POSHAN Scheme entails providing one hot cooked meal in government and government-aided schools from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The centrally-sponsored scheme covers all school children studying in Classes I-VIII of government, government-aided schools. The earlier name of the scheme was 'National Scheme for Mid Day Meal in Schools' popularly known as Mid Day Meal Scheme.

The scheme covers about 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country.

During 2020-21, the Centre had invested more than Rs 24,400 crore in the scheme, including a cost of about Rs 11,500 crore on foodgrains. (ANI)

