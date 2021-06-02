Cabinet approves ratifying SCO agreement on mass media cooperation

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has given its ex-post facto approval for signing and ratification of an agreement on 'Cooperation in the field of Mass Media' between all the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "The agreement shall promote equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among associations in the field of Mass Media."

"Each side shall, on the basis of reciprocity, facilitate the activities thereby ensuring equity. The Agreement would provide an opportunity for the Member States to share best practices and new innovations in the field of mass media," the Ministry said.

It will promote creation of favourable conditions for wide and mutual distribution of information through the Mass Media in order to further deepen the knowledge about the lives of the peoples of their States.

It will also promote cooperation among the editorial offices of the mass media of their States, as well as among the relevant Ministries, Agencies and Organizations working in the field of the mass media, specific conditions and forms of which shall be determined by the participants themselves, including through conclusion of separate agreements.

Ratification of an agreement will provide equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among professional associations of journalists of the States in order to study the available professional experience, as well as to hold meetings, seminars and conferences in the field of mass media.

Now it will also assist in broadcasting of television and radio programs and programs, distributed legally within the territory of the State of the other Side, the legal broadcasting by Editorial Offices of materials and information, if their distribution meets the requirements of the legislation of the States of the sides.

"Ratification of an agreement will further encourage the exchange of experience and specialists in the field of Mass Media, provide mutual assistance in training media professionals and encourage cooperation among the educational and scientific-research institutions and organizations operating in this field," the Ministry said.

