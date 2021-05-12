Cabinet approves transfer of ITBP land to Uttarakhand for aerial passenger ropeway

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved transfer of 1,500 square metres land belonging to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Mussoorie to Uttarakhand government for 'Aerial Passenger Ropeway System' between Dehradun and Mussoorie.



An official release said that the project is a mono-cable ropeway of 5,580 meters length under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. It will connect Purkul Gaon, Dehradun (Lower Terminal Station) and Library, Mussoorie (Upper Terminal Station) and is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 285 crore. It will have carrying capacity of 1,000 persons per hour per direction and will considerably reduce the road traffic from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

The release said the ropeway project will provide direct employment to about 350 people and indirect employment to more than 1500 people.

"Once completed, the ropeway will be a huge attraction for tourists, provide a boost to the tourism industry in the state and create additional employment opportunities in tourism sector," the release said. (ANI)