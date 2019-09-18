Cabinet clears Rs 2,024 crore bonus for Railway staff

"It will motivate employees. This is a reward for their productivity," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing the media on Cabinet decisions.

The bonus to railway employees would cost Rs 2,024 crore to the national transporter.

Javadekar said that the Cabinet decision on bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages has been the sixth in the row thus setting a record.

The bonus for financial year 2018-19 is linked to employee productivity and covers 11.52 lakh eligible non-gazetted railway employees.

"Productivity-linked bonus (PLB) to all non-gazetted railway employees is an acknowledgement of their contribution to the efficient running of the Railways," an official statement said. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel are not part of the bonus benefit.