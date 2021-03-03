Cabinet nod for India-Fiji MoU in farm, allied sectors

As per the approval given by the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will take place between India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and the Ministry of Agriculture of Fiji.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for a five-year pact between India and Fiji for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The pact provides for cooperation in areas like exchange of research personnel, scientific experts, specialists, and technical trainees; enhancement and transfer of technology; development of infrastructure for agriculture development; development of human resources through training of officers and farmers by conducting seminars and workshops; and promotion of joint ventures between private sectors of both countries.

Besides, there will be cooperation between the two countries on promotion of investment in marketing and value addition or downstream processing of agricultural commodities; promote capacity development in all areas of agriculture; promotion of direct trade of agriculture products through market access; and joint planning and development of research proposals and execution of research projects and programmes.

As per the pact, there is plan for the establishment of India-Fiji Working Group for dealing phytosanitary issues, and any other form of cooperation which will be mutually agreed by the parties.

Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to set down procedures and plan and recommend programs of cooperation towards achieving its aims through the Executing agencies of the two countries.

The JWG will hold its meeting alternately in India and Fiji once in every two year. This MoU will come into effect on the date of its signing and will remain in force for a period of five years.

