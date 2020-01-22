Cabinet nod for MoU with countries on seafarers

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for the model Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with foreign countries for unilateral and bilateral recognition of certificates of competency of seafarers.

In pursuant to Regulation 1/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for Seafarers, 1978 as amended is to be signed between the Directorate General of Shipping of Indian government and its counterparts in foreign countries, with the approval of Minister-in-charge of Shipping and the Minister of External Affairs, a Cabinet statement said.

The unilateral MoU would facilitate unilateral recognition by another country of the certificates issued by the Directorate General of Shipping to Indian seafarers, without seeking similar recognition by India of the certificates issued by that country, it said. "Indian seafarers, therefore, will be eligible to be placed on ships under the flag of that country for employment, thus leading to increased employment opportunities." The proposed bilateral MoU will enable India and another country with which such an MoU may be entered, to mutually recognize maritime education and training, certificates of competency, endorsements, documentary evidence of training and medical fitness certificates, issued to seafarers who are citizens of the respective countries in accordance with the provisions of regulation 1/10 of the STCW convention. "The bilateral MoU would therefore, make the seafarers of both the countries to be eligible for employment on ships of either party based on the certificates so recognised. India being a seafarer supplying nation with large pool of trained seafarers will stand to benefit," the statement added. rak/kr