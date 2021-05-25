Cabinet nod for one post of director at Nagpur NDRF academy

With the creation of the post of Director, NDRF academy, the command and control of the organisation will be entrusted to a senior and experienced officer, who can steer the institution as per the intended objectives.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved creation of one post of Director in Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) at National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) academy, Nagpur.

The academy will impart skill based practical training to over 5,000 personnel annually, from NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), CD volunteers, other stakeholders and disaster response agencies of SAARC and other countries.

It will also cater to analyzing and improving the training programmes as per changing needs and requirement of the Stakeholders. It will immensely improve the standard of training imparted on disaster response to NDRF, SDRF personnel and other stakeholders.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision taking congnisance of the proposal submitted before it by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

NDRF academy was established in 2018 at Nagpur by merging with it National Civil Defence College (NCDC). The main campus of the academy is under construction, till then it is functioning from the existing campus of NCDC. The academy presently imparts training to NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defence volunteers and other stakeholders, and is envisaged to grow into a premier training institution of international repute. It will also provide specialized training to disaster response personnel of SAARC and other countries.

