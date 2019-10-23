Cabinet nod to agreement on science and technology Cooperation with US

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of agreement on science and technology cooperation between India and the United States of America.

An official release said the agreement would provide an opportunity to promote "high quality" and "high impact" research and innovation partnerships as well as broadening relationships between scientific communities.



It said the two countries will cooperate in the exchange of scientific and technical information and experts, convening of seminars and meetings, training of scientists and technical experts, conduct of cooperative research projects, creation of innovation-based public-private partnerships and use of advance research facilities. (ANI)