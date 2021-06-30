Cabinet okays building health research relation with Myanmar

The Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Medical Research (DMR), Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar signed in February last year to build on the relationship in the topics of mutual research between the two countries.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a pact signed in February this year between India and Myanmar for building health research relationship between the two countries.

The key objectives of the MoU include elimination of infectious diseases (to be decided mutually); development of network platform of emerging and viral infections; training or capacity building in research methodology management, clinical trials and ethics; and harmonisation of regulatory mechanism.

Commitment of funds for workshops or meetings and research projects will be decided from time to time as per the funds available at that time. The parties shall establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) consisting of delegates from each organisation. JWG sessions shall be held alternatively in India and in Myanmar.

The expenses related to travel, including visa, accommodation, per diem, health insurance, local transportation of its JWG members, shall be borne by the sending party whereas the organisational expenses of the JWG meetings shall be borne by the host party.

--IANS

rak/vd