Cabinet okays India-France MoU on renewable energy

The pact is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's aim to achieve the goal of 175 GW of renewable energy before the target of 2022, and 450 GW by 2030.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and France to achieve the ambitious 450 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Addressing a G20 virtual summit in November last year, Modi had made the announcement.

The MoU was signed in January this year with its objective to establish the basis for promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity.

The pact covers technologies relating to solar, wind, hydrogen and biomass energy. It entails exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel; exchange of scientific and technological information and data; organization of workshops and seminars; transfer of equipment, know-how and technology; and development of joint research and technological projects.

This MoU will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of renewable energy and thereby aid the process of attaining the ambitious target of 450 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

