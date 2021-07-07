Cabinet reshuffle meaningless, says Congress

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Congress has called the cabinet reshuffle meaningless as it alleged that the BJP has failed to govern the country properly and it requires vision reshuffle.

In a statement, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Cabinet Reshuffle is meaningless because BJP Govt is completely 'Asafal', when it comes to economy, employment, health infra, national security. BJP Govt requires reset of vision, governance rather than reshuffle of portfolios!!."