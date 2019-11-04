Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting to review preparedness for cyclone Maha

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of the cyclone 'MAHA' situation over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Daman and Diu and the preparedness for rescue and relief operations.

Gauba directed that immediate assistance, as required, should be provided.

"IMD informed that the Cyclone, currently over east-central Arabian Sea is moving west and north-westwards and is likely to intensify further till 5th November morning. It will thereafter weaken and cross the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast by midnight of 6th November and early morning of 7th November 2019," a government statement read.It further stated that heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching upto 90 to 100 kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5 metres, are expected in several areas.The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, IMD, NDMA and NDRF. Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra along with officers from the UT Administration participated in the meeting.According to the government, the Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra have informed that necessary preparations have been made by them. NDRF and SDRF teams along with Coast Guard and Naval ships have already been positioned to withstand the onset of the cyclone."The district authorities have been put on alert and all fishing activities have been suspended in the area. Daman and Diu Administration also apprised of their preparedness and evacuation plans," the statement read.Earlier, Maharashtra government issued heavy rain and thundershower warning for north Konkan and north-central part of the state from November 6-8 due to cyclone 'MAHA'. (ANI)