Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba reviews preparedness for Cyclone Bulbul with officials of Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone Bulbul through video conferencing with the officials of Odisha government.

During the discussion, Director General of Police B K Sharma, Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Saurav Garg along with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of concerned departments were present.Earlier in the day, a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was held in New Delhi to review the preparedness to deal with Severe cyclone Bulbul which is hovering over the Bay of Bengal.Cyclone Bulbul formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified and is set to head towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday."Cyclone Bulbul has intensified today. It will move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. The wind speed would be around 10 kilometres per hour. Puri will also be going to receive rainfall today," said PK Jain, Special Relief Commissioner Odisha while speaking to ANI.The fishing operation has been totally suspended over Odisha-West Bengal coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts for the next few days. The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast. (ANI)