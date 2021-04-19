Cabinet Secy to hold meeting with officials from 11 states, UTs on medical oxygen supply

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will convene a video conference with chief secretaries and senior officials from 11 states and Union Territories later on Monday over supplies of medical oxygen to tackle the COVID-19 situation.



Senior officials and Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi will be present at the meeting.

The video conference is scheduled to take place at 3 pm today.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting shortage in essential medical supplies.

India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769 as of Monday. (ANI)

