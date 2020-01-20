Cabinet to discuss on malls, multiplexes to operate 24x7 in Mumbai, says Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): After Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray put his weight behind round the clock opening of malls and multiplexes located in gated complexes on pilot basis, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asserted that "concept of nightlife" is difficult to implement all across Mumbai. He said that Cabinet will take a final call on the issue.

"The concept of nightlife is not for all the areas in Mumbai. But yes we can think about it in some specific areas where tourists visit malls and other compounds," said Deshmukh."It is difficult to allow the concept of nightlife all over Mumbai. So, on Wednesday we have a Cabinet meeting and we will discuss this and the decision will be announced on the same day," he added.Thackeray told media persons here on Friday that "Malls, multiplexes, shops, and eateries to operate 24x7 in gated communities of Mumbai on an experimental basis. It will be implemented from January 26"The decision was taken in a meeting with BMC and police officials.As decided by the Maharashtra government, these establishments will remain open round the clock in Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.He said that the move would help in generating employment and revenue to the state government. (ANI)