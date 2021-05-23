Cable car crash kills 8 in northern Italy

Rome [Italy], May 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A cable car crash in the region of Piedmont region in the north of Italy killed eight people, the rescue services told Sputnik on Sunday.



Earlier reports suggested there were nine victims.

"There were 10 people in the cabin. I can confirm that eight of them are dead. Two children in grave condition were taken to a hospital in Turin," a representative of the rescue service said.

The rescue operation is "almost over," the representative said. The rescuers will soon start identifying the victims.

The incident occurred on a cableway that connects the village of Stresa on the coast of Lake Maggiore and the peak of the Mottarone. The cableway gave out some 985 feet before the top of the mountain, when the cars were at a maximum altitude.

According to the cableway website, this line was shot down during the coronavirus lockdown and reopened about a month ago. (ANI/Sputnik)

