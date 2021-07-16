Cache of ammunition recovered in J&K

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) Security officials have recovered a huge cache of ammunition, hidden by terrorists, from Awantipora, officials said on Friday.
Police said based on credible input, a joint team of police, Army's 42 RR and CRPF 180 Bn launched a search operation in Nawdal Tral area of Awantipora.
"During search operation, huge cache of explosive material and ammunition including seven numbers of 51mm motar shells, 260 Pika rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered which were kept hidden underground by the terrorists," a police officer said.
Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.
--IANS
