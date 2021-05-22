Cache of arms & ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 22 (IANS) A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by the police and the army from an underground terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that arms and ammunition from an old hideout of terrorists was recovered after a joint search operation was launched by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Poonch in association with the local army unit in the Qasba village of Poonch near the LoC.