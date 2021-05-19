  1. Sify.com
  4. Cache of weapons recovered in J&K

Last Updated: Wed, May 19th, 2021, 20:40:22hrs
Jammu, May 19 (IANS) The police and the army in a joint operation recovered a cache of weapons, including two pistols, from a forested area in the Bafliaz region in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The army said the operation was carried out based on a specific input.

"In a well coord Jt Ops with specific inputs, #RashtriyaRifles Bn @Whiteknight_IA @NorthernComd_IA & @JmuKmrPolice recovered cache of arms incl 02 Pistols & amn in Sauni forest, #Bafliaz #Poonch. This foiled planning of targetting SF on NH 144A," a tweet by the army stated.

