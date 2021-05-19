Cache of weapons recovered in J&K

Jammu, May 19 (IANS) The police and the army in a joint operation recovered a cache of weapons, including two pistols, from a forested area in the Bafliaz region in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
The army said the operation was carried out based on a specific input.
"In a well coord Jt Ops with specific inputs, #RashtriyaRifles Bn @Whiteknight_IA @NorthernComd_IA & @JmuKmrPolice recovered cache of arms incl 02 Pistols & amn in Sauni forest, #Bafliaz #Poonch. This foiled planning of targetting SF on NH 144A," a tweet by the army stated.
--IANS
zi/arm