Cafe Coffee Day founder goes missing, search on

Bengaluru: VG Siddhartha, founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing near the Netravati river in Mangaluru, police said.

The police have launched a search operation in the river to trace him in the Ullal area of Mangaluru. They are using inflatable boats to search the area.

Siddhartha has been reported missing from Jappinamogaru, which is very close to Netravathi river and just two to three kilometres from the sea.

Local MLA and Congress leader U T Abdul Khader, too, joined in the search operation on Tuesday morning.

"We are very concerned that our friend, a very good person and someone who has given jobs to thousands of people is missing since yesterday night," Khader said. Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of the former Karnataka chief minister and Maharashtra Governor S M Krishna. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and B L Shankar arrived at the Bengaluru residence of SM Krishna early Tuesday morning. Further details are awaited.