Calcutta HC directs Centre to take instructions about COVID-19 vaccine supply to West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Central government to take necessary instructions about the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to West Bengal.



A bench of acting chief justice RBindal and Justice A Banerjee was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed.

The petitioner, Fuad Halim, a doctor, filed the plea regarding the scarcity of COVID vaccine, shortage of medical oxygen, and proper treatment for COVID infected people in the state.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 10.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure an adequate supply of COVID vaccines, medical oxygen, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab to the state.

According to official data, there are 1,21,872 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal while the cumulative COVID cases in the state have gone up to 7,82,916. (ANI)

