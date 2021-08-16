Calcutta HC postpones hearing of Narada sting operation case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Monday postponed the hearing of Narada sting operation case for another 10 days.



This comes after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today appealed to the Court to postpone the hearing of the case stating that he is unable to be present for the hearing as there are other cases in Supreme Court, in which he has to be present for.

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court was hearing the Narada case.

On May 24 this year, the CBI had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order, which allowed the house arrest of four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, who are accused in the Narada case.

The four politicians of West Bengal accused in the case are two sitting ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led government -- Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee -- and TMC legislators -- Madan Mitra and former MLA Sovan Chatterjee.

According to the case, the sting operation was conducted by one Narada News in West Bengal, showing around 12 then TMC ministers, leaders and an IPS officer were allegedly caught accepting bribes. The stint operations tapes were released in the case to expose the accused persons before the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Calcutta High Court had, in 2017 in its order, directed a preliminary investigation to be conducted by the CBI in the case. (ANI)

