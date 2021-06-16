Calf serum used in manufacturing of viral vaccines: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) Bharat Biotech on Wednesday clarified that while new born calf serum is used in the manufacturing of viral vaccines, the final formulation of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is free from all impurities.

"New born calf serum is used in the manufacturing of viral vaccines. It is used for the growth of cells, but neither used in growth of SARS CoV2 virus nor in the final formulation," the company said in a statement.