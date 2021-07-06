California city shooting kills 1 person, injures 3 others

Early Monday, Santa Rosa police officers responded to the incident at an illegal fireworks gathering and found four gunshot victims, reports Xinhua news agency.

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting incident in California's Santa Rosa city, local police said.

A 35-year-old Santa Rosa man died at the scene and his identification is not yet released.

A 29-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both from Santa Rosa, were critically injured in the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot, but his injury was not considered life-threatening, according to the police.

The incident happened as dozens of people participated in a large, illegal fireworks show, police said.

According to a report by San Francisco Chronicle, a car drove into the neighbourhood and one or more people from the car started shooting.

A person in the crowd exchanged fire with the car occupants.

The car crashed into a parked car and the suspects fled on foot.

Investigators searched for the suspects on the spot but failed to find them, the police said.

