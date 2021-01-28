Calligraphy exhibition organised in Srinagar to promote J-K's rich heritage

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) under the Union Territory administration organised a calligraphy exhibition-cum-workshop in Srinagar to provide a platform for young artists in the Valley to showcase their talents as well as promote the region's rich heritage.



"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.

"It is good that we are trying to revive the art," she added.

Zuhaib Wahid, another participant at the event told ANI that most of those who participated were self-made artists.

These events will boost calligraphy and will motivate the calligraphers, he said.

"The event is a great initiative for the youth of the valley as we all were facing a stressful life for last two years," another participant Aneeza Noor said.

"At events like these youngsters showcase their skills as well as help in reviving the ancestral art forms," she added.

Apart from the calligraphy exhibition, JKTDC also organised a several other events to promote the rich heritage of the Kashmir Valley, said Shafi Shaida, incharge of JKTDC. (ANI)

