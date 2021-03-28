Calling for resumption of trade, Sidhu mocks Centre by listing Pak's commodity prices

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Centre, former Cabinet Minister Punjab and Congress leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu "welcomed" talks between India and Pakistan on resumption of trade and listed the difference of prices of various commodities in the two nations.



In a tweet, Sidhu said: "I welcome Indo Pak talks to resume trade India Pak.----Rice Rs 3200 (Rs 7000 in Pakistan); Tomato Rs 20 (Rs 150 in Pakistan); Wheat Rs 1700 (Rs 2900 in Pakistan); Peas Rs 5 (Rs 25 in Pakistan); Ginger Rs 22 (Rs 150 in Pakistan)-- Is there a better market for farmers?"

The tweet comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote the letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend greetings on Pakistan Day.

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also said that "at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Sidhu had earlier accused the Centre of violating the Punjab government's right to legislate by implementing the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, their implementation has been put on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

