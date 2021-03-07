Calling poor people his 'friends', PM Modi says he provided them free COVID-19 vaccination

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a scathing attack on the opposition over their allegations of working for 'friends', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the poor people are his friends and he worked for them by arranging free COVID-19 vaccination for them in government hospitals.



"My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so," he said, while addressing a public rally in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister asked the people to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fearlessly during the upcoming elections in the state and added Trinamool Congress' Khela (Game) is over.

"When corona pandemic came, it caused trouble around the world, but it was my poor friends who were most troubled by it. When COVID-19 started, I gave ration to every friend for free, gave free gas cylinders and deposited crores of rupees in their bank account. The corona vaccine is so expensive around the world, but I arranged for my friends to vaccinate at the government hospital for free," PM Modi added.

He asked his 'friends' in West Bengal whether they will support his 'friendship' or TMC's 'Tolabaazi' (extortion/ corruption). "Sisters and brothers, didi and her companions are sleepless with this enthusiasm of yours. That is why these people are saying that this time - Khela Hobe (Game on).

"TMC ka Khela khatam, Vikas Shuru (TMC's game is over, development has started)...vote for BJP fearlessly, vote against bad governance," PM Modi said during the public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata

Taking a dig at the opponent's Khela Hobe slogan, the Prime Minister said, "These people are experienced people and play a lot! They have done innumerable corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan cyclone."

"Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organised. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives," he added.

PM Modi said he has known 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee for ages, but she is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left.

"She speaks someone else's language now and is being controlled, he said and alleged TMC has pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, "and thus the lotus is blooming."

"You've divided people into religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming," he added. (ANI)