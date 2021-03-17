Cambodia dismayed over resolution on mass trials against perpetrators

As an independent and sovereign state, Cambodia is entitled to pursuing its policy of self-determination in order to protect its national interests, including peace, stability, and prosperity, said an Assembly statement.

Phnom Penh, March 17 (IANS) The National Assembly of Cambodia on Wednesday expressed its "utter dismay" over the European Parliament's recent resolution on the mass trials against perpetrators linked to the "9 November 2019 plot" in the country.

"We do not tolerate any intentions and activities that aim to disrupt the fabrics of the country's hard-earned peace and stability," it said.

The statement added the trials of the perpetrators linked to the "9 November 2019 plot" are in full conformity with the kingdom's Constitution and related laws, Xinhua reported.

"Any attempt to plot an insurrection through the use of defamatory languages, incitement to violence and a call upon the armed forces to overthrow a legitimate government are unlawful and must be denounced," it said.

"We therefore urge the European Parliament to have an objective assessment on the political development in Cambodia and continue to constructively engage with diverse political groups in Cambodia based on the principles of mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual interest," it added.

The statement came after the European Parliament on March 11 adopted a resolution on Cambodia's mass trials against perpetrators linked to the "9 November 2019 plot", particularly former leaders of the Supreme Court-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) with its president Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years in prison and eight others from 20 to 22 years in jail over a failed coup attempt.

