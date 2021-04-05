Cambodia police crack down on curfew offenders

Blanketing the city in checkpoints, police stopped 130 motorcycles, 18 cars and seven tuk-tuks that violated the 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew, dpa news agency quoted a Khmer Times report as saying.

Phnom Penh, April 5 (IANS) Police in Cambodias capital Phnom Penh, impounded 155 vehicles as part of a strict curfew meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, local media reported on Monday.

Offenders' vehicles will be impounded for two weeks, during which time they must also self quarantine at home.

The curfew order, in place from April 1 to 14, applies to Phnom Penh and bans social gatherings and business activities during the nine-hour window.

It also prohibits travel except for emergencies, cargo deliveries, people travelling to work and other activities that have been approved by authorities.

The neighbouring Kampong Speu province has implemented a similar order.

Facing confusion from residents about exceptions to the new rules, Phnom Penh's City Hall has opened a hotline for questions.

Cambodia is facing an increasing outbreak of the virus, sparking a rise in cases from less than 500 in January to 2,752 till date.

So far, the country has recorded 21 deaths due to Covid-19 after a 42-year-old Chinese national succumbed to severe pneumonia linked to the virus on Sunday.

