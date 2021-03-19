Cambodia registers third death from Covid-19

The deceased was a 46-year-old Cambodian man who resided in Phnom Penh's Tuol Kork district, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

Phnom Penh, March 20 (IANS) Cambodia Friday confirmed another death from the Covid-19, marking the second death of the day and the third death in the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The victim succumbed to the disease on Friday afternoon at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in capital Phnom Penh after testing positive on March 10, she said, adding that the doctors had used a ventilator to help him breathe but still did not manage to save him.

"The doctors concluded that the 46-year-old man died from the Covid-19, which caused severe damage to his both lungs," Vandine said.

Cambodia has so far confirmed three Covid-19 deaths, with the first one, a 50-year-old Cambodian man, reported on March 11 and the second one, a 62-year-old Cambodian woman, who succumbed to the virus on Friday at noon.

The Southeast Asian country has been enduring the third community Covid-19 outbreak since February 20, with at least 1,062 people infected to date.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday renewed his call on people to wear face masks, wash hands with alcohol or gel, and keep a physical distance of 1.5 meters from each other.

"For people living in high-risk areas, please do not leave home if unnecessary, and if you leave home, please wear face masks properly," he said in a voice message.

According to the MoH, since the start of the pandemic in January last year, the kingdom has recorded a total of 1,578 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with three deaths and 917 recoveries.

--IANS

int/rs