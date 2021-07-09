Cambodia reports 954 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more fatalities

Phnom Penh, July 9 (IANS) Cambodia on Thursday logged 954 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 58,057 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 818 local cases and 136 imported cases, the MoH said.

A total of 27 new fatalities had been confirmed, taking the overall death toll to 825, the ministry said, adding that 1,046 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 50,020, the Xinhua news agency reported.