Cambodia reports 954 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more fatalities

Phnom Penh, July 9 (IANS) Cambodia on Thursday logged 954 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national caseload to 58,057 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.
The new infections included 818 local cases and 136 imported cases, the MoH said.
A total of 27 new fatalities had been confirmed, taking the overall death toll to 825, the ministry said, adding that 1,046 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 50,020, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The Southeast Asian nation began a vaccination drive on February 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.
As of July 7, some 8.14 million vaccines had been administered, with 4.7 million people receiving their first dose and 3.44 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said.
Cambodia is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16 million population by November.
--IANS
int/rs