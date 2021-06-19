Cambodia reports highest daily Covid deaths

The figure topped the previous highest daily record of 15 deaths on June 12, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Phnom Penh, June 19 (IANS) Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 20 new Covid-19 fatalities, the highest ever single-day spike, increased te overall death toll to 414, the Health Ministry said.

The Southeast Asian nation also logged 471 new cases, taking the national caseload to 42,052 so far, said the Ministry, adding that 928 patients have ben discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 36,868.

Cambodia has been suffering the third wave of the pandemic since February 20.

In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centres, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide.

The Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine on Saturday urged people to continue caution and receive Covid-19 vaccines when their turns come.

"Everyone must continue to be vigilant and to implement three do's and three don'ts strictly," she said in a tweet.

She said the three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 metres, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

The country began its Covid-19 inoculation drive on February 10.

According to Vandine, 5.92 million vaccines have been administered till date, with 2.66 million people having completed the two-dose inoculation.

