Cambodia to impose 2-week lockdown in 8 provinces

The locked-down provinces are Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Siem Reap, the order, signed on Wednesday night, said.

Phnom Penh, July 29 (IANS) Cambodia will impose a two-week lockdown in eight provinces from Friday to August 12 aimed at containing the spread of highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The locked down areas would be classified into three zones, namely "Red Zone" for a severe pandemic, "Dark Yellow Zone" for a moderate transmission, and "Yellow Zone" for a low community spread, Xinhua news agency quoted the order as further saying.

"The decision is made to prevent the spread of the Delta variant in the community," it added.

In the order, Hun Sen also advised the Foreign Ministry to immediately contact the Thai side to close the border temporarily for passengers, but still keep it open for the transport of goods and emergency patients.

The move came after Cambodia witnessed a spike in Delta variant cases in recent days.

According to the Health Ministry, Cambodia has recorded a total of 114 cases of the Delta variant.

As of Thursday, the country's overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 74,386 and

1,324.

