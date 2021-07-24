Cambodian PM reschedules Covid vaccination for teens

On Friday, the Prime Minister had first set August 6 for the campaign, but changed his decision a few hours later in order to enable the adolescent group to get the jabs sooner, Xinhua news agency reported.

Phnom Penh, July 24 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced his decision to reschedule a Covid-19 vaccination drive for teengers aged between 12-17 to August 1.

Hun Sen said he will attend the launch event at the Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh and that China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines will be used in the drive.

He will also bring all of his grandchildren aged between 12 and 17 to get the jabs, adding that other senior leaders' children and grandchildren will also go for their doses.

There are around 2 million adolescents in the kingdom, Hun Sen said last week, adding that the vaccinations for the adolescents will pave the way for the country to reopen schools after being closed down since late February.

Cambodia launched a Covid-19 inoculation drive for adults on February 10.

To date, 6.45 million people, or 64.5 per cent of the 10 million targeted adult population, have been vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

The kingdom is targeting to inoculate the 10 million targeted adult population by November.

Cambodia has so far reported 71,244 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,222 deaths.

