Cambodian PM signs sub-decree for NIG's establishment

The sub-decree, signed on Tuesday and released to the media on Wednesday, said a NIG operator, which will be appointed by the government, will set up a one-stop system to bring all overseas internet connections through a single point, Xinhua reported.

Phnom Penh, Feb 17 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has signed a sub-decree on establishing the National Internet Gateway (NIG) with the aim of facilitating and managing online traffic.

"The establishment of the NIG is to facilitate and manage domestic and international internet connections, to enhance national revenue collection effectively, to protect national security and to maintain social order," the sub-decree said.

It added that the NIG operator, in cooperation with relevant authorities, would take action in blocking and disconnecting all network connections that affect national revenue, safety, social order, dignity, culture, tradition and custom.

The Southeast Asian nation has seen a rapid rise in internet users in recent years. According to the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia, the kingdom has six mobile internet and 37 fixed internet service providers.

The country has about 14.8 million mobile internet subscribers and 249,132 fixed internet subscribers. Also, it has roughly 10.9 million Facebook users.

--IANS

int/