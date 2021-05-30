Cambodian PM vows to inoculate 10mn targeted population by 2022

Phnom Penh, May 30 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has vowed to provide Covid-19 vaccines to 10 million people out of the country's total population of 16 million by early next year.

To date, more than 2.46 million people have already been vaccinated, Hun Sen said on Saturday, adding that for the Phnom Penh municipal dwellers, some 60 per cent of them have already been inoculated.

"We will do our best to achieve the goal of vaccinating our 10 million targeted population by the end of this year or the latest in early next year," he said in an audio message.

The Prime Minister said some 4.5 million doses of vaccines will be arriving in Cambodia in June.

The country on Saturday registered 588 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the national case tally to 28,825, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Another seven new fatalities were confirmed, taking the overall death toll to 203, the Ministry said, adding that another 415 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,315.

--IANS

ksk/