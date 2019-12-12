Camp to be organised in Barmer for Pak refugees to complete citizenship application

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A camp will be organised on Friday by the district administration to assist Pakistan refugees to complete the formalities for availing the Indian citizenship.

Officials of all departments concerned will sit together and help the refugees complete all formalities at the camp, an official said.

"New applications will be accepted and the incomplete pending applications will be completed at the camp," District Collector Anshdeep said.According to refugee leader Narpat Singh Dhara, the camp is like a boon for the applicants as their applications could be completed at a single place."We have to do rounds of government departments to complete our application. This camp will help us in a great way," he said.Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, which grants Indian citizenship to the non-Muslims of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will now go to the President for his assent. As many as 125 lawmakers voted in the favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and 99 against it.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday night. It was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)