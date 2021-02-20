Campaign for potable piped water in schools extended till March 31

In a statement, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said that the 100-day special campaign to provide tap water connections in schools, anganwadi centres (AWCs) and Ashramshalas under the Jal Jeevan Mission has received a very good response from the states and union territories with several states reporting 100 per cent saturation in all schools and AWCs.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Union government has extended the special campaign to provide potable piped water in schools and anganwadi centres till March 31.

"Some States/UTs have indicated that they need some more time to complete the task and sustain the efforts being undertaken for the noble mission. Considering the good response and the need to sustain the efforts, the campaign has been extended till March 31," the statement said.

According to the ministry, during the 100 days period, states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have reported provision of tap water in all schools and AWCs, and Punjab has reported provision of piped water supply in all schools.

"So far, 1.82 lakh grey water management structures, 1.42 lakh rain water harvesting structures have been constructed in schools and anganwadi centres. In total so far, 5.21 lakh schools and 4.71 lakh anganwadi centres have been provided piped water supply. Further, around 8.24 lakh assets in these schools and anganwadi centres have also been geo-tagged," it said.

Acknowledging the need of potable piped water to children as they are more susceptible to water-borne diseases and the need for repeated hand washing to prevent Covid-19 infection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the launching of 100 days campaign on October 2 last year to ensure safe piped water in schools, ashramshalas and anganwadi centres across the country.

The Prime Minister had also appealed to the States to make the best use of this campaign to ensure provision of potable piped water in these public institutions for drinking and cooking of mid-day meals, for handwashing and use in toilets.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had launched a special mission mode campaign on October 2 last year to provide potable piped water in all schools. "Now it has been extended till March 31 to ensure that no school, AWC or Ashramshala is left without a tap connection," the statement added.

