Campaign launched to raise awareness against leprosy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad jointly flagged off the campaign against leprosy, under BBMP limits, called "The final fight against leprosy", today.



The campaign, launched to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the BBMP, is being held from January 30 to February 13, said Prasad.

Speaking after attending an event to observe Sarvodaya Day, he said the leprosy eradication programme has been implemented since 2016-17. There are 198 wards, 141 health centers, five public hospitals, six medical colleges/hospitals, and two NGOs working under the BBMP limits.

Doctors and staff of the BBMP will pledge to make areas under BBMP free of leprosy during the launch of the campaign, which will be held till February 13, he said.

The campaign will raise awareness among people about the symptoms and treatment of the disease. The campaign will also carry out leprosy detection work. He said that if symptoms of leprosy are found, treatment could be availed at BBMP hospitals and government hospitals, free of charge, Prasad added. (ANI)

