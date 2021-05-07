Campaign of violence against Afghan media is despicable: US diplomat

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): US Charge d' Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson has expressed shock over the murder of high-profile Afghan journalist Nemat Rewan and called for an immediate stop to the attacks on the press.



"Shocked by the murder of @afghanistan of employee & former @TOLOnews anchor Nemat Rewan. The campaign of violence against Afghan media is despicable. We condemn this attack and call for an immediate stop to the attacks on the press. Our condolences to Nemat's family and friends," Wilson tweeted.

Nemat Rewan was shot dead in Afghanistan's Kandahar city on Thursday, a day after the Taliban issued a threat against the media persons.

Nemat Rawan, a former anchor of the country's leading broadcaster and a media official at the Ministry of Finance, was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Kandahar, TOLO news reported.

This comes a day after the Taliban have issued a threat to Afghan media outlets and have accused them of siding with Afghanistan's intelligence agency, saying "media must be aware" to maintain their neutrality and avoid becoming the Kabul administration's propaganda tool.

On Wednesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabullah Mujahid had said that "media must be aware" to maintain their neutrality, and that in such a sensitive situation media should avoid becoming the Kabul administration's propaganda tool.

Taliban threats came as the United States have begun drawdown of its troops in Afghanistan and violence have escalated in the country. (ANI)













