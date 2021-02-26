Campaigning for MCD bypolls ends Friday evening

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has been campaigning aggressively, on Friday appealed to residents in the five poll-bound municipal wards to support their party candidates as the incumbent BJP has done little to fulfil its promises.

The bypolls are slated for Sunday and the results will be announced on March 3.

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Campaigning for bypolls in five municipal wards of Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCD) will come to an end on Friday evening.

Senior party leader and national spokesperson of the AAP Raghav Chadha addressing a press conferences on Friday said, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled in MCD for over 15 years but failed to meet the expectations of the people.

"There are basically three responsibilities of MCD - to ensure cleanliness and sanitation, maintenance of small roads and maintenance of gardens and parks under it. But, BJP ruled MCD failed to fulfil all these responsibilities. Instead, BJP led the civic authorities into a financial crunch," said Raghav Chadha.

The AAP had started preparations for the municipal bypolls from the first week of 2021 through organising Mohalla meetings across the municipal wards.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had started organising meetings and within two weeks the party had organised around 2,500 meetings in all municipal wards in Delhi even before the dates for the bypolls were announced.

Out of these five poll-bound municipal wards, four wards had been vacant since last year after the councillors had been elected to the Delhi Assembly. The AAP had won in all four municipal wards (Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar). Whereas, Shalimar Bagh ward has been vacant since the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket.

The AAP has fielded candidates for five municipal wards - Bunty Gautam from Kalyanpuri, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri (both under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar, Ram Chandra from Rohini C3 and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh (under North MCD). The AAP has been actively campaigning against the policies of the BJP, with several leaders getting on the ground to interact with the people on the difficulties faced by them due to the prevalent corruption in the MCD.

